HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commision came together to remind drivers to take safety precautions this holiday season.

The PSP, PennDOT, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission met at the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) in Harrisburg to remind drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober, and eliminate distractions behind the wheel this Thanksgiving.

“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober driver, and never driving distracted,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We want everyone to arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but when crashes do happen, PennDOT and first responders will work quickly to help the motorists involved and keep traffic moving.”

Operation Safe Holiday began on Nov. 14, along with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement. This operation and enforcement will run through Nov. 27. PSP will also be holding child safety seat fitting clinics at several locations throughout the state.

“Child safety seats reduce crash deaths and injuries, yet troopers cited 1,200 drivers last year for not having children secured. That is unacceptable,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Richard, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “Parents and caregivers attending our clinics learn how to install and use car seats properly, and our trained child passenger safety technicians will check your seat for recalls, all at no cost to you.”

Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning on Nov. 23 through the New Year’s holiday.

According to PennDOT data, during the 2021 holiday travel period beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and running through January 2, 2022, there were 1,276 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 41 fatalities.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year, with an estimated 3.5 million motorists traveling through Nov. 22 to Nov. 27. Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week are expected to be the heaviest travel days.

“We want all travelers to stay safe this holiday season,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Holiday activities can increase our levels of stress and fatigue, and this can contribute to distracted driving. Other activities that take drivers’ attention off the road, including talking or texting on cellphones, eating, turning your head to talk with passengers, and adjusting vehicle controls are major safety threats. Avoid doing that while driving. And most importantly, if you are tired it is crucial that you ask someone else to drive or take a rest before getting behind the wheel.”