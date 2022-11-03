MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick.

The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but the grand-opening will be dependent on how the construction goes, according to Kulick.

Orangetheory Fitness focuses on heartrate-interval-based-training and is designed to increase the participants strength and cardio through various workout sessions on treadmills, rowing machines, and more – simultaneously combining science, technology, and motivation to create a new kind of workout experience.

According to Kulick, each session is one hour long and each of the classes is run by certified fitness instructors, who are referred to as “coaches”.

“The biggest difference between us and [other gyms] is the energy that you get when you walk into Orangetheory Fitness,” Kulick said.

The new fitness center has already started to pre-sale memberships and classes for the new location, and according to Kulick, the first 100 people to do so will be quoted with the lowest rates available.

The new Orangetheory Fitness is going to be located on 6416 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Pa. – right next to Old Navy and across the street from Chick-fil-A.

For more information, you can visit their website, or call (717)-288-1243.

abc27 will keep you updated on the exact grand-opening date as more information becomes available.