PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Tonight’s Hometown Hero, “Organic Remedies,” has raised a total of $20,000 for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families in Pennsylvania each year. We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition in helping women currently battling breast cancer and hope that our contribution can help advance the research to find a cure for this tragic disease,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies.

The medical marijuana group asked patients to donate at dispensaries and they group donated a large portion of their sales last month as well.

You might remember the pink glow in Carlisle last month. Organic Remedies lit up their Carlisle greenhouse pink last month to raise awareness.

“We are truly grateful to Organic Remedies for its significant contribution in support of our mission,” said PBCC Community Outreach Coordinator Daniele Yanich. “More than 14,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania this year alone. This gift will allow the PBCC to provide free care packages, personalized patient advocacy, educational programming, and breast cancer research grants across the state. Thank you, Organic Remedies, for bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of finding a cure for breast cancer now… so our daughters don’t have to.”

Cancer is one of the 23 qualifying conditions approved in Pennsylvania for marijuana therapy.