PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Hot Dog! The famous Oscar Mayer Wiernermobile is returning to the Midstate starting on April 15, and they want you to come and “ketchup” with the Oscar Mayer crew.

According to the company, the Wiernermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog that drivers across the country share miles of smiles.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Below is a list of where the Wiernemobile will be stopping the Midstate.

Walmart in Waynesboro Saturday, April 15 11 AM – 5 PM 12751 Washington Township Blvd Waynesboro Pa. 17268



Walmart in Mechanicsburg Sunday, April 16 11 AM – 2 PM 6520 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg Pa. 17050



Walmart in Carlisle Sunday, April 16 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 60 Noble Blvd. Carlisle Pa. 17013



Attendees at the event can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, and a free Whistle.