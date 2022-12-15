YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation (YCCF) recently announced on Dec. 15, 2022, that they are awarding over $460,000 to nine different local organizations.

The funding was provided through the YCCF’s THRIVE grant, which is awarded to organizations or collaboratives that support the creation of new programs, expand existing programs, and planning/ research. According to the YCCF, the following organizations and their awarded grants are:

$100,000 to the LogosWorks, which is a social enterprise working to reduce the number of negative interactions between police and the communities they serve. The grant will be used for Capacity-Building through Community Collaboration.

$85,000 to The PROGRAM, It's About Change, and their collaboration with the Reentry Opportunity Center's Ready to Work program. The grant will be used to provide reentrants with job readiness, education, and training for job motivation enhancement and long-term employment goals.

$78,000 for Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania Inc. for a program coordinator to provide staffing support for a collective model in order to address homelessness and housing insecurity in York.

$50,000 to APJ Foundation for vocational training and mentorships for young people to prevent the continuation of violence in the future, and instead build a better life.

$50,000 from the Children's Program Funds to the YMCA of the Roses for Youth Development Programs at TechRev to provide the YMCA STEM career readiness activities, Temple Guard, and other YMCA initiatives with new, cutting-edge technology

$32,000 to Servants Inc. for the purpose of purchasing a utility van to help Servants Inc. manage more projects and quickly respond to small, critical house repairs.

$15,000 to Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments Inc. for the purpose of analyzing Housing Tax credits and their impact, by studying Phases 1&2 of The Homes at Thackston Park development in York City.

$6,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness York County for PAUSE in school – which provides mental health crisis prevention, intervention, and education to students, faculty, and families of the district.

According to YCCF, any other organizations that are interested in applying for a grant from YCCF in 2023 can attend a grant informational session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. To register for the informational session you can click here.

YCCF currently holds more than 630 endowed funds, assists donors, and non-profits. According to YCCF they awards $6.5 million in grants in 2021 and are stewards of approximately $211 million in assets.