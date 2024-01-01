BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple humane societies and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of a home on Old Route 220 in Bedford where, reportedly, over 90 dogs were discovered to have been inside.

It is reported that eight troopers and two crime investigators were on the scene. Bedford County Humane Society and six other county humane societies, including those from Blair and Adams, also responded to help home and care for the dogs.

According to Joe Zolna, Board President of the Central PA Humane Society in Blair County, the dogs were kept in completely filled kennels stacked three high. Most of the dogs are reported as being alive at this time, but their conditions are unknown.

“It’s tough to see that many dogs like that, caged up and in the condition they were in,” Zolna said. “There are still more dogs that need to be taken out of the home.”

Zolna, who was on scene, told WTAJ that this is the worst scene he has ever witnessed while working with the humane society. He also noted that the Bedford County Humane Society will be taking in the majority of the animals.

Bedford County Humane Society is asking for volunteers to help bathe the dogs on Monday. Anyone willing to volunteer is asked to come to the shelter as early as 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 and to wear old clothing. The shelter also said they are in desperate need of blankets, towels and funds to help care for the dogs. Monetary donations can be given on their website.