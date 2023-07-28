DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the ramps from northbound Interstate 81 to North Front Street and South Front Street (Exit 66) in Dauphin County will be closed for overnight work on Thursday, August 10 and possibly Friday, August 11.

Weather permitting, the roadway will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 11.

In the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen delay, the work will take place the following night, from 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

According to PennDOT, the closure is scheduled to allow a contractor to install overhead sign structures on the highway.

As a detour, PennDOT said motorists traveling during the closure should proceed north on I-81 to Exit 67B (westbound Route 22/322/Lewistown/State College), take westbound Route 22/322 to the Route 39 (Linglestown Road) exit, then take eastbound Route 22/322 to southbound I-81 to Front Street.