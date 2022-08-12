PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania abortion providers are seeing an increase in patients from out of state.

Planned Parenthood Keystone says the amount of patients seeking reproductive health care has doubled; Approximately 160 people have sought care in Pennsylvania since Row v. Wade was overturned.

Residents of neighboring states, like Ohio and West Virginia (where there are restrictions to reproductive health care), are the most common according to Planned Parenthood.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood say that more bans across the United States could lead to a strain on the system. “Fortunately, we have been able to add a lot of appointment availability. We’ve been able to hire new providers, and also innovate the way we deliver abortion care not only in person but also through telemedicine,” said Melissa Reed, President of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports about 7% of Pennsylvania abortions in 2020 were for out-of-state residents.