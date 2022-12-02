SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn. College wants to prepare tomorrow’s students today.

“One thing, of course, that everyone expects after they invest their hard-earned dollars in a post- secondary degree is to know they’re going to have a great career waiting for them when they graduate,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said.

Hagarty, who visited Central Penn. College Friday, said that’s why the Wolf Administration is investing in “career-readiness” programs.

Since 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf increased education funding by over $3.7 billion. Most recently, his administration upped the investment by $1.8 billion in the 2022-23 State Budget.

A portion of that money was invested as part of Central Penn. Colleges Physical Therapy Program, which now provides “E-Stim” machines that use electrical simulation as physical therapy.

Hagarty said it’s a tool that will set students up for success post-graduation.

“If we don’t teach students what the next thing, is they’re not gonna be prepared to go into the workforce,” Hagarty said. “There’s a tremendous demand for people with skills, not just any skills, but 21st Century Skills, and those are the type of skills that Central Penn college is preparing folks for.”