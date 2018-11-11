PA auditor general participates in panel on untested rape kits

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - State auditor general Eugene Depasquale held a news conference on Saturday to talk about untested rape kits.

Earlier this year there was a backlog of 1200 rape kits waiting to be tested. That number has since dropped.

Back in 2016, Depasquale said there were over 1800 rape kits in the backlog, and he's made several recommendations to fix the problem, including giving more funding to police so the kits can be processed.

$500,000 dollars a year will be used to make sure a backlog like this does not happen again.