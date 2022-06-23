YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design is branching out as it opens a temporary pop-up location in York. The temporary location will remain open through December of 2022.

The goal is to engage community members in creative outlets and establish new connections and partnerships within the city. The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design has roots in York dating back to 1952.

“Everything we’re doing in this space is free to people and the reason we are doing that is because we want people to have access to all the programs that we will be doing in that facility. These will be everything from small pop up events to activities for adults,” said Collin Holder, Executive Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design.

The grand opening of the pop-up location will take place on Friday, July 1 in the Royal Square Arts District in York.