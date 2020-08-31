Commonwealth Court to hear case on state’s handling of elections during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania will hear a case regarding how the state is handling voting during the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Alliance for Retired Americans has filed suit against PA’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Director of the Bureau Election Services and Notaries Jessica Mathis.

The alliance is demanding the state take action so the November election be fair, after it claims Pennsylvania dropped the ball in how it handled the primary.

“Thousands of voters who had requested mail ballots were either forced to use provisional ballots at the polls, or worse, disenfranchised altogether after tens of thousands of mail ballots did not even arrive at voters’ homes until the week after the primary,” said the alliance. “Things should have gone better.”

The alliance wants the court to issue an order forcing the state to add more safeguards.

Among those proposed safeguards are emergency procedures that ensure voters impacted by mail-in ballot processing or delivery delays have their ballots counted, as long they are postmarked by Election Day.

It’s also asking that voters be able to have third parties help them submit sealed mail-in ballots.

Finally, it’s requesting prepaid postage for those mail-in ballots.

To some Republican lawmakers’ dismay, the Governor has already made the decision to use millions of taxpayer dollars to pay for postage.

Some of the other reforms the alliance is pushing for have already been proposed by Republican and Democratic state leaders.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.