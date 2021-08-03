Pa. construction firm expected to resolve huge wage-theft case

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania construction contractor is expected to resolve a massive wage-theft case in which it was accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars from its own workers by systematically violating state and federal prevailing wage laws.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, Pa. is scheduled to appear in Centre County Court to enter a plea Tuesday following charges from Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro in early April.

The attorney general’s office says Hawbaker stole more than $20 million from workers’ fringe benefits such as retirement and health insurance.

AG Shapiro previously said, “this is the largest prevailing wage criminal case on record — under Pennsylvania prevailing wage law and across the United States under federal law. My focus now is on holding Hawbaker accountable for breaking the law, and getting these workers their money back.”

Hawbaker is a family-owned, non-Union company that’s been in business for 70 years.

It said in a statement, “While we believe that we have always acted in accordance with all state and federal laws, in an abundance of caution, the company immediately changed its prevailing wage practices.”

Shapiro said Hawbaker is cooperating with the investigation but said all companies in Pa. should be on notice — because the Attorney General is watching.