LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits, and animal feces in their trailer.

Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old Lycoming Township Police narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at their trailer. Police said their five children ages one to 13 also lived there.

According to the arrest report, detectives allegedly found drugs within reach of the children in the trailer, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, including pipes and butane lighters. Police also said that “the entire home was in deplorable conditions” and had exposed electrical wires, blocked exits, food scraps, garbage, and animal feces scattered across the trailer.

Howlett and Beck were both charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Howlett was also arrested on drug charges. They were arraigned with bail set at $75,000 each, and Howlett is currently being held in the Lycoming County Prison.

The Lycoming County Children and Youth Agency took custody of the children who were later placed safely with relatives.