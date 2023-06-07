DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection,(DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Areas include The Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

“Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Wednesday.” said DEP.

Intense haze and smoke created a shield over Harrisburg Wednesday morning prompting local officials to enact more burn bans.

York County led the movement in imposing the bans, which was enacted Monday for 30 days.

Another county with a burn ban is Lebanon County, that ban will go into effect Thursday.

Other areas with burn bans include:

Littletown, Adams County

Franklin Township, Adams County

Southampton Township, Cumberland County

Shippensburg, Cumberland/Franklin Counties

Wednesday evening Lancaster County Commissioners will vote on whether to impose a burn ban.

This is a developing story stay with abc27 online and on-air for updates.