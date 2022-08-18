HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local doctors and nurses held a news conference on the morning of Aug. 18 about what making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania would mean for their patients.

The pro-choice group cited various situations in which not being able to get an abortion would be bad for the mother, like carrying a dying fetus to term.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“I feel fortunate that for now, abortion remains legal in PA. But I know that this can change with the next election. I woill continue to stand for my patients and colleagues so that we can provide the safest and most comprehensive care,” said Dr. Jaimie Maines, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The news conference took place at a park in Hershey.