HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is still in full swing as we enter into Day five of events, businesses, and a lot more! In case you couldn’t be here today, here are some of the things you may have missed!

Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle:

Officially founded back in 2017 and owned by local Pennsylvanian, Chris Nelson – Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle stands out from across the Farm Show Complex with its unique, colorful variety of popcorn options. According to Nelson, at one time the company can have up to 12 different flavors available for customers to choose from, offering sweet and savory flavors, such as:

Smores

Chocolate

Caramel

Cheddar

Sweet and Salty

Cinnamon Toast and a whole lot more!

“This really just started as a recreational adventure, but it ended up manifesting into a real business,” Nelson said.

Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle uses no preservatives in their popcorn creations, only real natural flavoring – and everything from the packaging to the ingredients is made in the USA. Additionally, their popcorn products are freshly made – when you buy Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle, it is guaranteed that your popcorn was made about four to five days before you buy it.

Though this Central Pennsylvanian native hasn’t opened an official storefront yet, you can currently purchase this high quality treat at the PA Farm Show, or you can order your own bag from their website by clicking here.

Casalingo Foods:

From 1923, to 2023 – this Italian family is finding new ways to share their high-quality pasta sauce with everyone who is interested!

Formerly known for 50 years as Roberto’s Pizza out of South Central Pa., which closed its doors following the retirement of pizza shop owners Monette and Dominic Roberto. The same family decided back in 2021, to make their business all about the sauce.

That is how Casalingo Foods was born.

The family’s mission is to bring homemade quality sauces right to the customer. The savory, sweet sauce has no additives, preservatives, or dyes – with quality being the main focus for this family business. The family’s homemade sauce is currently available at the Pa. Farm Show, Giant Foods, and on their website.

G’s Homemade Fudge & Caramel Corn:

Long-time husband and wife duo, Sharon Tell and Jeffrey Gundel, have been making these homemade sweets since 2008 – though it should be mentioned that Tell has more than 30 years of experience making and selling baked goods at various farmers’ markets across Pa.

“We just wanted our own business to give us something to do during our retirement,” Tell said.

What started as a fudge-making passion, quickly grew into a love for making caramel corn, various candies, and several flavors of homemade fudge, to be sold at different farmers’ markets around the areas. This Millersville, Pa.-based couple does not have a storefront and does not offer online sales – they are farmers market focused. So if you are looking to score one of these delicious options, you better get down to the Pa. Farm Show quickly, while supplies last!

Wild Meats:

Based in Wilkes Barre Township, Pa., Wild Meats isn’t kidding when they say ‘taste the wild’! Founded back in 2013, this meat-based company offers a very exotic selection of meats, with options such as:

Kangeroo

Aligator

Ostrich

Bison and more!

From a wide variety of beef jerky and beef sticks, Wild Meats makes all their unique products in their 65,000 square foot production facility. Currently, Wild Meats has a store location in Wilkes-Barre on 258 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd – but you can also order all of their unique meats on their website, or purchase them at the Farm Show today!

Pine Creek Structures:

For the past 30 years, right here in Pennsylvania, this Amish-owned and manufactured company has been providing locals with the best of the best outdoor structures. Currently, Pine Creek Structures has over 20 retail sale locations around the East Coast with 19 Pennsylvania-based locations, and eight other store fronts in seven different east coast states.

Pine Creek Structures has a wide variety of options for its customers to choose from, offering sheds, furniture, gazebos, garages, animal structures, and more! For more information on what this PA-based, Amish-owned, company has to offer you can speak to one of their representatives at the Farm Show or visit their website to view all of their high-quality outdoor options.

PA Farm Show Tractor Games (Barrel Push):

Day five of the Pa. Farm Show had a lot of excitement to offer its guests, such as the Farm Show Tractor Games in the Equine Arena! This challenge may sound simple, but it is much harder than it looks and requires great control of one’s tractor and on-the-dot maneuvering skills.

The goal is to push and roll a big metal barrel across the dirt ground using the front wheels of the tractors and tries to have the barrel stop between two orange cones – which are separated to be about the length of the barrel itself.

To see this Tractor Game in action, you can check out the video below:

PA Farm Show Tractor Games (Wagon Parking):

Following the Barrel rolling competition, farmers started their tractors back up to partake in the wagon parking competition! This competition highlights the tractor operator’s ability to properly hitch up to the large wagon, pull the wagon out of its current parking spot, and then back the wagon into a parking spot that is parallel to the original.

This oversized maneuver might sound easy in writing, but one wrong turn of the wheel and the entire wagon will get turned away from the operator’s mark. To check out this wagon parking competition, check out the video below:

abc27 has full coverage of the PA Farm Show on our website. There you can find a complete schedule of events for the week-long festivities, a look at what’s new and free this year, a menu from the food court, and a complete list of animal events you can enjoy.

Follow abc27 for more from the Pennsylvania Farm Show on social media as well.