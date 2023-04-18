(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners approved the 2023-24 hunting/trapping seasons and bag limits on Monday, April 17. There are many changes adopted for the 2023-24 season.

As detailed in a press release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, these are the new modifications being made:

“For black bear, Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D were removed from the extended firearms black bear season because of declining nuisance complaints in these units.

For elk, the archery season will be a week later than in 2022-23 to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.

For furbearers, WMUs 3B and 4E have been opened to river otter trapping because habitat and population data indicate these units can support sustainable otter harvest.

For small game, there has been a significant expansion of opportunity for put-and-take hunting of captive-reared bobwhite quail in most of Pennsylvania, achieved through an earlier season opening date, later season closing date, and removal of the daily bag limit. Also, adjustments to crow season dates and the addition of Thursdays as hunting days were approved to shift hunting opportunities from the peak breeding season to the fall and winter months.

For falconry, an expansion of falconry opportunities, to include the period of overlap with the regular firearms deer season and the authorization of falconers to take certain furbearers were approved.

No substantive changes were made to white-tailed deer or wild turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons will open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season the Saturday closest to May 1. The seasons and bag limits adopted by the board would continue with a Saturday opener to the firearms deer season. License data demonstrates a positive change following the implementation of the Saturday opener. In particular, data shows the move to a Saturday opener was followed by increased license sales by hunters ages 18 to 34 and female hunters. The board also approved a measure that makes all mentored hunters, including mentored adults, eligible to participate in the October special firearms season for antlerless deer and bears.”

In addition to these modifications, the Game Commission also announced 1,095,000 antlerless deer licenses for the entire state, an increase of 147,000 from last season.