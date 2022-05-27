PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Workers with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are sharing a few tips before you decided to get in the waters with your loved ones this Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say to make sure you have the U.S. Coast Guard- Approved life jacket and whistle. If you are on a boat, have your safety kill switch ignition attached to you, and do not operate under the influence.

The Commission wants families to have a fun holiday, but to do so safely.

“The memorial weekend is the kick-off to the boating season everyone is getting their boats out for the first time this year. We want everyone to check over their safety equipment and make sure you have all good US-approved life jackets that they’re in all good usable condition,” boating education safety specialist Adam Spangler said.

Also, they said a big tip is to have a plan and let someone know where you are going and plan to return.