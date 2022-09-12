PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People all across the US are encouraged to donate squares of fabric to be assembled into blankets for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project.

A housing advocate in Mechanicsburg, Amy Neurohr, is urging people to donate knit, crocheted, or quilted squares to help create blankets for the Blanket Project. This is perfect for anyone who would like to help the project, but doesn’t have the time or resources to make a full blanket.

Neurohr, a nonprofit consultant and founding member of the Blanket Project, came up with the idea to make as many blankets as possible for the Blanket Project by collaborating with interested donors.

“My grandmother taught me how to knit and crochet when I was six. I don’t know how many blankets I have made in my life, but they were all made with love to keep someone warm. I hope the recipients of our blankets will somehow feel that they are loved,” said Neurohr.

The blankets will be displayed at the nation’s capitol on December 21, and then will be distributed to those in need after the showing.

“If you can’t make a blanket, you can help by purchasing supplies. If you can’t make an entire blanket, you can make one square, or a few. We are happy to assemble all of the squares we receive. If you can make a complete blanket, know that it will be a treasure to someone who is experiencing homelessness,” said Neurohr.

The blanket dimensions are 45″ x 80″. Squares can be 6″ x 6″ or 12′ x 12″. Those interested in contributing squares can either send them to:



St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church

30 W. Main Street

New Kingstown

PA 17072

Attention Amy and Rev. Matthew



Those with questions can contact Pat LaMarche at epicjourney10@gmail.com.

Organizers of the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project are aiming to have at least 500 blankets at the display that have been contributed to by participants in every state.

If you are in participating you can sign up for your state here.

The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is hosted by the Charles Bruce Foundation in central Pennsylvania.