PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today.

Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election for at least 50 consecutive years.

“My parents always voted, and I’ve worked at the polls, I’ve been on the township planning commission and so on, I just think it’s important, you gotta vote,” said Rober Senft, who has been voting for 54 years.

The Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame is 40 years old, is more than 24,000 civic-minded men and women.