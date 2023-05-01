(WHTM) — State lawmakers kicked off the start of Asian American-Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Monday, May 1.

The celebration included traditional dances, followed by remarks from AAPI lawmakers.

Democratic State Rep. Patty Kim, the first AAPI woman elected to the house, announced the formation of an AAPI caucus made up of four members who will work on issues facing Asian American communities and be an important beacon of representation for children.

“For so long I was embarrassed to be Korean. But to have these kinds of activities where they put on their cultural dresses and they understand their history makes them stand with their head a little bit higher, it’s good for them and it’s good for us,” Kim said.

Kim also says she could tell that people who attended felt special and her new caucus plans to continue that.