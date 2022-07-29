(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery’s website appears to have crashed ahead of the $1.2 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday evening.

Around 10 p.m. users who attempted to purchase an online lottery ticket through the Pennsylvania Lottery were met with an “Error 502” showing that the host site was down. Some users on social media started reporting an outage as early as 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The website says the web server reported a “bad gateway error” and to try again in a few minutes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet released any statement for when the website may return. The PA Lottery’s main website appears to remain operational at this time while the online ticket site is down.

abc27 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Lottery for comment on the apparent crash.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen at 11 p.m. on Friday night.

The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report