WASHINGTON (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man, 46-year-old Adam Bies of Mercer, has been arrested after making violent threats toward the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Bies was arrested late on Aug. 12 in Mercer.

Bies appeared in federal court for the first time on Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh; He remains in custody as he waits for a detention hearing.

According to court documents, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploration team got a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor on (or around) Aug. 11 about Gab user “BlankFocus,” who was later identified as Bies.

Under the name BlankFocus, Bies allegedly posted violent threats toward the FBI and law enforcement with statements like, “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die.”

Court documents also show that Bies allegedly wrote “Every single piece of **** who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their ******* toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU,” on Aug. 10.

Another Aug. 10 post shows Bies allegedly saying, “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

Bies is being charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers. If convicted, Bies will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, North Country Violent Offender Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General are all investigating the case.