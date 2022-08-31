HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to The United States District Attorney Gearard M. Karam, 31-year-old Tyrone Smith of Chester Pennsylvania conspired to and distributed approximately 16 pounds of meth from June 2017 to Dec, 19. 2022 in the following counties:

Dauphin

Cumberland

Lancaster

Lebanon

Bucks

Montgomery

Chester

Philadelphia



The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense was life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as many law enforcement agencies in the counties where the distribution activities were occurring.