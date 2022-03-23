FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years and hundreds of missions across the state, the response mission in the wake of COVID-19 has ended.

Guard members were first activated back on March 17, 2020. They were activated to assist the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, as well to provide transportation to 38 residents who have been quarantined following an outbreak of the virus on a cruise ship.

“Over the past two years, Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have risen to the challenge and demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said. “I am truly proud of their dedicated service and sacrifice during this unprecedented time.

The National Guard tested over 32,500 residents and staff for long-term care facilities. They also supported over 20 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.

“Everyone who took part in these missions, including the planners and those actually completing the missions, did an amazing job,” Montgomery said. “In many cases, they put their personal fears aside and stepped up to support their community when they were needed, whether it was something they had previously received training for or not.”