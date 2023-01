(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native.

Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor.

Cara loves Christmas music, despises littering, and says she is not a good cook, but can “assemble meals.”