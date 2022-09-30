HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Florida is still reeling from Hurricane Ian, with millions still without power amid destruction across much of the state. Volunteers from the Midstate are on their way to help with recovery efforts.

American Red Cross volunteers packed up their emergency response vehicle Friday, before starting the hours-long drive south.

“We going to do our best to drive straight through which is 17 hours,” volunteer Dareda Bennett said.

Bennett is in the driver’s seat of the emergency vehicle — at least for the first leg.

“What it is, is it opens up like an ice cream truck, and we deliver food from out of it,” she explained.

She’s one of two volunteers in the Midstate heading down to Florida on Friday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.

“Go around the towns, see if anybody need[s] anything to eat, do they need any blankets, any water,” Bennett said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania has about a dozen volunteers already in Florida.

“There’s still so many unknowns with any disaster, but thankfully our volunteers are trained and have experience responding to these big disaster,” spokesperson Nicole Roschella said.

Bennett has that experience, having gone to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2021, but this could be a new level of devastation.

“They losing stuff they had for years, marriage couples are losing pictures and furniture and clothes, they’re losing so much,” she said.

When asked what keeps her doing this work, Bennett said she “Got so much love that I can pour out to somebody else.”

She said her mission is just to be there for the people suffering.

“I’m right here, so if you need to cry, I got my shoulder they could cry on,” she said. “I’m there to [say] what do you need, and what do you want me to do for you to help you calm yourself and just to think what your next step is going to be, whatever that is.”

Volunteers said donations are what drive these missions, so they are asking the community for support. It is not just money they need. Bennett said when it comes to disasters, another huge need is donated blood.