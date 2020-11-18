Pa. Restaurant & Lodging Association plans rally for hospitality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is hosting a rally for hospitality on the front Capitol steps at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Organizers say just as the industry has put safety first, attendees should too. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The association claims the hospitality and event industry has been targetted with what it considers “unsubstantiated mitigation tactics.”

Countless restaurants and businesses have shut their doors for good since the pandemic began.

Organizers say the industry will not survive the winter without financial support and the ability to safely reopen.

Philadelphia has once again banned indoor dining as cases spike in the city.

This rally comes the day after Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new targeted mitigation efforts.

Among them are requiring negative COVID test results from people coming to PA from other states, and ordering the wearing of masks of people inside if they are from different households, even if they are six feet apart.

These are orders Dr. Levine and Governor Tom Wolf say are necessary to save people’s lives, as the statewide death toll inches toward 10,000.

Throughout the debate of how to balance protecting both people and businesses, the Governor has defended his decisions in the spring, saying steps had to be taken to save people from the deadly virus.