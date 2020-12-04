Pa. Senate Democrats to release details on $3 billion pandemic relief plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PA Senate Democrats are set to release details about a pandemic relief plan to help front-line workers, small businesses, and those who are vulnerable.

Lawmakers are set to share what the three billion dollar proposal will fund at 11:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

So far, legislators have said it would provide direct aid to workers, families, small businesses and other vulnerable populations.

The goal is to stimulate Pennsylvania’s economy.

The Pennsylvania Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2021, also known as PA CARES 21, would pay for previously existing programs, and add more programs to help those facing hardships because of the pandemic.

Other efforts currently underway by the Senate Democrats include legislation to make a COVID-19 vaccine free and to fund PennDOT and protect 240,000 jobs.

State Senator Steve Santarsiero is also hosting a virtual resource and support event for caregivers Tuesday.

