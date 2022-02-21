Pa. state inspection, emission stickers stolen in Lancaster Co.

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of dollars worth of Pennsylvania state vehicle inspection and emission stickers were reported stolen in Lancaster County.

According to State Police, more than $5,000 worth of inspection stickers and an unknown amount of emission stickers were taken from an address on Enterprise Road on Feb. 14.

The address where the thefts occurred matches a UPS facility in East Petersburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.

This latest theft comes weeks after thousands of dollars worth of state inspection stickers was stolen during a burglary at a Harrisburg car dealership. Thieves stole a safe that contained $5,000 worth of state inspection stickers and $2,000 worth of state emission inspection stickers.

A 2021 white Honda sedan was also stolen during the overnight hours.