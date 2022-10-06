HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by licensed firearms dealers to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or a transfer.
In the third quarter, background checks through the PICS totaled 285,980.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.
Below is a chart that includes firearm denials and investigations for 2022, it also shows a comparison to the third quarter of 2021.
|Second Quarter PICS Statistics
|2021
|2022
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|303,156
|285,980
|Persons denied
|5,545
|4,437
|Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,465
|1,529
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|356
|363
|Referred to local law enforcement
|1,066
|1,030
|Referred to ATF
|43
|136
|Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase
|34
|27