GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop.

It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers.

“Drivers are out here all year, all the time, no matter what, whether it’s holiday celebrations or natural disasters, professional drivers are some of the first people in there every time making sure that everybody has what they need and when they need it,” truck driver Bill Bennett said.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Associaton was also handing out free coffee and donuts to truck drivers.