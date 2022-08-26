SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a man who could be possibly armed in the Shippensburg borough near Roxbury treatment center.

According to Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer, the PSP are searching for 32-year-old William Lewis. He is a black male, 5 foot 7 inches, wearing a black shirt, and has face tattoos. He may be armed and dangerous. If you observe a male on foot that matches the description, State Police advice you to call 911.

Shippensburg Area School District currently has the schools on lockdown for safety reasons. They will be dismissed when it is deemed safe to do so. This is not taking place in any of the schools.