BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania.

Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Mead drives a dark blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with a Pennsylvania plate that reads: JMV2228.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Police found Mead safe.