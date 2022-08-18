HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty.

According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15.

Ravel was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, as well as driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Ravel enlisted in the PSP in Jan. 2020. Due to the charges, he has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the case.