PA State System of Higher Education to consider sale, lease of Dixon University Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania System of Higher Education (PASHE) will vote on whether to allow the sale or lease of the Dixon University Center.

The Dixon University Center is located at 2986 North Second Street in Harrisburg.

The property has been used as a headquarters for PASHE and offered space for classes.

However, leaders say with six buildings and an underground parking garage the property is just too big.

They would like to move the Office of the Chancellor to a smaller facility. The move would reduce overhead costs and allow the savings to be invested in the ongoing redesign efforts of the system.

Leasing the property requires no action but the General Assembly would have to approve any plans to sell the property.