HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced his administration’s success in securing a $3 million federal grant that the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will use to combat issues within the state’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Pennsylvania is one of seven states that received a Navigator grant from the United States Department of Labor (DOL), funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The UC system is a safety net for workers experiencing unemployment through no fault of their own, and it should be accessible to every Pennsylvania worker. My administration remains committed to eliminating barriers faced by historically marginalized communities and ensuring all eligible workers, regardless of background, receive the support they need to overcome economic hardship,” Governor Wolf said. “This funding and partnership with community-based organizations will bring us closer to true equity in access to Pennsylvania’s UC system.”

This marks the second time that Wolf has secured funding to support equitable access to Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation system. In March of 2022, Wolf announced that L&I had been awarded $6.8 million from the DOL to improve access to the UC program.

L&I will use the most recent round of federal funding to bring the UC system to underserved Pennsylvanians, including workers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with limited proficiency in English; Workers in low-income communities with limited access to technology; Individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will issue a Notice of Grant Availability in the coming weeks. Applications from organizations focused on improving Pennsylvania communities will be processed and selected organizations will be trained by L&I staff on how the Unemployment Compensation system works.