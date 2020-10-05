Pa. updates its overtime rules for the first time in four decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The majority of Pennsylvania’s lowest paid salaried workers will now get time-and-a-half when they work overtime.

This is the first full work week the state’s new overtime rules are in effect.

Pennsylvania has expanded eligibility for overtime pay.

This could make a significant difference to thousands of families, especially during the hardships of the pandemic.

Those who qualify make up $45,500 dollars a year.

That’s about $10,000 more than the federal qualification of $35,568.

The state regulation was approved in January, and runs through at least 2022.

This is the first update to PA’s overtime regulations in more than four decades.

The state says the goal of these modifications is to ensure workers are fairly and fully compensated in accordance with the original intent of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act.

The update will make 143,000 people eligible for overtime who weren’t eligible before, and will strengthen overtime protections for up to 251,000 others.

There are some exceptions for eligibility outlined on the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.