DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.

The woman was then told that she could pay a bond and report to the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office to resolve the issue. After being told this, the woman paid the bond.

The victim then determined she was scammed when the deputy she was to report to at the Dauphin County Sheriff’s office did not exist.

According to police, the woman lost $14,000 by the way of Moneypak and Cashapp transactions.