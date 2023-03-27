PALMRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Palmyra are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in the early morning hours of Friday, March 24.

Palmyra Borough Police say the accident, which involved a grey Toyota Scion and another car, was on the 700 block of East Main Street.

The Scion allegedly hit another car and did not stop, driving east on Main Street towards Annville.

Police described the driver as a white woman with long, blonde hair wearing glasses.

There was an out-of-state temporary registration tag in the rear window of the Scion, but no license plates.

Anyone who can identify the driver or has information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the Palmyra Borough Police Department.