HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season.

No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers will not have to pay on Christmas day, as it is a Sunday.

Parking meter enforcement in the city is set to resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in its normal 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. time frame.

“We hope this offers the people of Harrisburg a little relief around the holidays,” said Mayor Williams. “I’m really appreciative of Park Harrisburg and [Senior Manager] Nancy Keim for making this possible for our residents and anyone who visits the city. We don’t want parking to get in the way of everyone having a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

If you feed the meters with quarters or pay for parking using your credit card between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 you won’t be refunded.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Harrisburg will offer free on-street parking after 5 p.m. in designated areas for people coming to the city for Harrisburg’s 2023 New Year’s Eve and Countdown to Kid-Night celebrations. These parking spots will be downtown from Paxton Street to State Street. Anyone who is looking to park in the Market Square Garage can do so for a $10 rate from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1. The garage will only be accepting cash.

Parking enforcement will resume as normal on Jan. 3.

City of Harrisburg offices will be closed from Christmas Day through Tuesday, Dec. 27.