TODAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 48. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing. Lo 35. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Light Showers. Hi 46. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Our attention turns to a warm up this weekend as highs this afternoon bounce back into the upper 40s! Overnight clouds are moving to the east but expect another push of clouds this afternoon. We’ll clear out again tonight but an incoming front will bring us some light showers Sunday afternoon, although rainfall amounts look negligible. A few more stray showers are possible Monday before the front crosses, followed by seasonably chilly weather developing toward midweek.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday but mainly dry weather is expected for mid-week. A fast-moving system is showing up for late Wednesday into Thursday but the track of this low is still up in the air. Some kind of a wintry mix is possible Thursday morning if the storm doesn’t miss to our south. It will certainly be cold enough as highs stay in the 30s and overnight lows dip into the 20s. A colder start to February expected, but current long range projections suggest that won’t last too long. We’re now sitting at 5.9″ of snow for the season…well below the average which is currently around 15″. Time is running out to make up ground!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo