Parts of Hersheypark will close amid new COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Hershey, Pa. (WHTM)- Hersheypark will be impacted by Governor Wolf’s new mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor attractions like Taff trakk, Reese’s Cupfusion, and Hyperdeck will close as well as indoor arcades and game areas.

Indoor dining at the park is also not unavailable and retail shops will have decreased capacity limits.

Other indoor events like the photo with Santa, will be moved outdoors.

Hersheypark says it will continue to operate under strict capacity restrictions and events still open, like Christmas Candylane, will still require advanced reservations.

“We continue to add to the extensive safety provisions that we have had in place since we opened in July. these safety enhancements include; required reservations, capacity limits, mandatory face coverings, increased sanitization throughout the park, increased hand sanitizers, and social distancing requirements in the park and on our rides,” said Quinn Bryner, Director of Public Relations and Strategy, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

Click here for a complete list of Hersheypark’s safety enhancements.

Christmas Candylane lane is open through January 3.