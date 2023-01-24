SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parx Casino in Shippensburg will be celebrating their grand opening on Feb. 3, but right now their focus is on making sure everything is ready to go.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is currently overseeing the testing process, helping to ensure that all games and equipment will be functioning properly at the casino.

About 400 to 500 people are expected to come out on Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24 to preview the 73,000 square foot space.

All of the money that is earned during the preview will go to four pre-selected charities.

The employees at Parx Casino said that they have already received positive feedback from the people who have attended the preview, and that their staff is enthusiastic about serving the community.

“The biggest differentiator of our business is our employees that actually work at the property all of the facilities around here have slot machines, have table games, have restaurants, but we firmly believe that our team members are going to be the biggest differentiators for us and taking care for our customers,” said the general manager of Parx Casino, Kevin Brady.

The new Parx Casino has almost 500 slot machines and 48 table games in the studio.