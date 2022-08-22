HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” is coming to Hershey Theatre next year on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15.

This production is presented by Nickelodeon and VSTAR Entertainment Group and will feature a total of five action-packed and music filled performances.

There are shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 and shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.

The heroic pups from the show “PAW Patrol,” will embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. The pups will set sail to save the day using their heroic skills, problem solving, and teamwork.

Since PAW Patrol Live! has started, over 4.3 million people have seen the show in over 40 countries. It is an interactive performance, encouraging the audience to participate in the show.

There are VIP packages available for purchase that include premium seating and a photo opp with the PAW Patrol characters.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26.

More information can be found here.