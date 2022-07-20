PANXTANG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paxtang fire company is shutting down.

On Tuesday evening, the borough council hired Swatara Fire and Rescue.

The change takes effect on Aug. 1. This is because Paxtang Fire Company was struggling to find volunteers so the company can get up and running.

“We did pursue an agreement with Harrisburg for quite a while. Ultimately the Borough council made the decision based on the agreements that were presented from both parties and other factors that are a part of that decision-making process and selected Swatara,” Mayor Nathan Martin said.

Paxtang already has a contract with the Swatara Township Police Department to protect the borough. Paxtang will pay Swatara $25,000 a year for fire coverage.