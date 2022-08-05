HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced on August 5 that it is awarding more than $19 million for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC). The awards will go to 22 community-based organizations, nine school districts, eight charter schools, three intermediate units, and two institutions of higher learning.

“The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program helps provide students with a broad range of services and resources that will help them to achieve more throughout their schooling,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Without this grant, students could miss out on some of the important opportunities and services that help them reach for success during their academic careers.”

The 21st CCLCs offer opportunities for low-income areas and aim to support students in their academic achievements.

The grants and awards will go towards expanding learning centers, literacy programs, and providing youth development.

For more information, visit the Department of Education’s website, here.