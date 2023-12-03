HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony was held in Cumberland County.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, plunging the United States into World War II.

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Commitee marked the day on Sunday with a ceremony. It featured Lt. Colonel Eric Williams, who is a student at the United States Army War College.

“We don’t want to forget that sacrifice and those examples of heroism and we can take that and inspire us today for the crisis we face today,” Williams said.

the event was moved inside the Good Hope Firestation due to the weather