HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash that occurred on I-81 northbound has shut down ramps.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The crash occurred at Exit 70 I-83 South/US 322 East. According to PennDOT, northbound and southbound ramps from I-81 to I-83 are closed at this time.

According to PennDOT a pedestrian was hit, and Pennsylvania State Police are handling the incident.